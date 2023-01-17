US equity indexes were mixed following quarterly earnings from banking heavyweights and after a New York manufacturing gauge slid to the lowest level since May 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Mixed Banking Earnings Reports, Slumping Empire State Manufacturing Survey Saps Appetite for US Equities - January 17, 2023
- Tech Stocks Lead Asian Equities Lower in Tuesday Trading - January 17, 2023
- Maddd Equities Co-Authors a New Article - January 17, 2023