The performance of the BSE, as measured by the benchmark Domestic Companies Index (DCI) has lost five percent in the first nine-months of the year. In a third quarter (Q3) market update, the BSE says that despite an impressive 4.2% economic growth forecast …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Mmegi Online :: Equities soften on sluggish economy - October 25, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips on firmer equities, dollar amid Fed chair speculation - October 25, 2017
- TriPoint Global Equities/BANQ® Completes FAT Brands Initial Public Offering - October 24, 2017