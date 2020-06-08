The number of covid-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 7 million German industrial production plunged by 17.9% in April – an all-time record Nasdaq set a new record closing high U.S. stocks climbed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Monday’s Stock Market Close: US Equities Jump On Economy Reopening, Nasdaq Hits Record Closing High - June 8, 2020
- Kunkel: Rally in European Equities Has Further To Run - June 8, 2020
- Monday’s Stock Market Open: US Equities Rise, Adding To Friday’s Rally On Optimism Over Economy Reopening - June 8, 2020