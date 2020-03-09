Monday’s Stock Market Open: US Equities In Historic Plunge As Oil Price Shock Roils Global Markets

Crude oil prices plunged more than 20% Asian equity markets tanked overnight OPEC failed to reach pact on production cuts U.S. stocks plummeted on Monday as traders were shocked by plunging oil prices …
