South Korea now has more than 800 confirmed virus cases, the highest outside mainland China. Italy now has more than 200 cases and five deaths. Chinese now has 77,150 confirmed cases. U.S. stocks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- The Long View: A Pivotal Year for Equities - February 24, 2020
- Monday’s Stock Market Open: US Equities Plunge, Dow Down 940, As Coronavirus Cases Outside China Surge - February 24, 2020
- Rupee slides 34 paise to over 3-month low of 71.98 amid heavy selling in domestic equities - February 24, 2020