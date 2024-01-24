a $5.3 trillion gain for U.S. equities. China has its challenges, money managers said: The real estate market is still a concern, and policies need to be put in place to improve investor sentiment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Money managers divided over Chinese equities - January 24, 2024
- British equities hit one-week high as China pledges boost sentiment - January 24, 2024
- SMA Equities Lands $71M Loan for Gramercy Green Energy Apartment Building - January 24, 2024