More pain seen in global equities on trade war jitters

Dubai: Global equities may witness more pain this week as expectations of a trade war continue to grow. On Friday, Donald Trump outlined fresh tariffs on $50 billion (Dh183.5 billion) of Chinese imports, triggering a warning of counter-measures from China …
