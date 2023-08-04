In a big thumbs up for India, Morgan Stanley has upgraded its rating on Indian equities to ‘overweight’. At the same time, Chinese equities have been downgraded to ‘equal weight’, citing evidence that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Morgan Stanley Upgrades India Equities To ‘Overweight’ & Downgrade China To ‘Equal Weight’ - August 4, 2023
- Wall Street keeps booming, but not everyone’s convinced the bull market will last. Here’s 6 voices of doom and gloom on US equities. - August 4, 2023
- Personal Finance: As equities rally, should you take the FII bait? - August 3, 2023