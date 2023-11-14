Image: Shutterstock Income Tax turns lens on Google, Amazon and Apple for likely Rs 5,000 crore demand The Income tax department is questioning the Indian units of Google, Amazon …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Live news: Asia equities inch up ahead of key US consumer prices data - November 13, 2023
- Morning Buzz: Income tax turns lens on Google, Amazon and Apple, Goldman Sachs upgrades Indian equities and more - November 13, 2023
- Imperial County Employees raises private credit target, lowers international equities - November 13, 2023