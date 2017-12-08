MOVES-Asset manager Janus Henderson says global head of equities leaves

Dec 8 (Reuters) – Asset manager Janus Henderson said Graham Kitchen, global head of equities, would leave the firm to pursue other interests. Kitchen will remain with the team until March to ensure a smooth transition, the company said on Friday.
