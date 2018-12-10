MOVES-First Abu Dhabi Bank’s head of equities leaves

ABU DHABI, Dec 10 (Reuters) – The head of equities at First Abu Dhabi Bank’s (FAB) asset management group has left the bank, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. Saleem Khokhar …
