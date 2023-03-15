NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) – U.S.-based hedge fund Schonfeld Strategic Advisors has appointed strategy heads of fundamental equity for the U.S. and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), according …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian Equities Have a Lot of Upside Attraction: Moe - March 15, 2023
- MOVES-Schonfeld appoints regional leaders to equities unit - March 15, 2023
- Indian Equities Close Lower for Fifth Straight Day Amid Volatility - March 15, 2023