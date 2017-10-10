Oct 10 (Reuters) – Global investment manager Schroders Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Frank Thormann as portfolio manager of global equities. Previously, Thormann worked as a global portfolio manager for Frankfurt-based Union Investment. He will report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
MOVES-Schroders hires new global equities portfolio manager
Oct 10 (Reuters) – Global investment manager Schroders Plc said on Tuesday it appointed Frank Thormann as portfolio manager of global equities. Previously, Thormann worked as a global portfolio manager for Frankfurt-based Union Investment. He will report …