Index provider MSCI Inc. is closely monitoring accessibility and investability of Russian equities and is seeking feedback from market participants on the appropriate treatment of the market, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Finding income from global equities in a volatile market - February 28, 2022
- MSCI Seeks Feedback on Investability of Russian Equities - February 28, 2022
- Three Key Themes in Equities and Crypto for Asset Managers in 2022 - February 28, 2022