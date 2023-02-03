The fractional shares investing platform has $1.7 billion in song rights it plans to offer to retail investors when it launches in late 2023.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Music Investing Start-Up JKBX Partners with GTS Securities For Equities Trading - February 3, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities launches senior notes offering - February 3, 2023
- Strong Employment Report Undermines Risk Appetite for Equities - February 3, 2023