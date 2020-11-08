Prateek Mehta, co-founder and chief business officer of Scripbox, said there is some stability that has been seen in Indian markets lately.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Mutual Funds withdraw Rs 14,300 crore from equities in October; rebound least expected in 2020 - November 8, 2020
- Global equities retreat as Joe Biden extends lead - November 7, 2020
- Philadelphia Board of Pensions hires domestic equities manager - November 7, 2020