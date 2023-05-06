Summary The actively managed Mexico Fund has lagged its benchmark across all timelines despite an elevated expense ratio.Mexican equities also screen expensively, having re-rated on ‘nearshoring’ …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- MXF: Beware The ‘Nearshoring’ Optimism In Mexican Equities - May 6, 2023
- Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market - May 5, 2023
- Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for April 2023; MIAX Pearl Equities Sets Monthly Market Share Record - May 5, 2023