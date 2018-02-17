SAM DIALA gives insight into the bulk of dormant equities that plagued the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in 2017, and the ‘relief’ brought about by the new pricing rule regime. Measured by price movement and listing counts, not less than N151.5 billion …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- FPIs’ net outflow from equities hits USD 1 bn so far in February - February 18, 2018
- FPIs’ net outflow from equities hits USD 1 bn so far in Feb - February 18, 2018
- N151.5bn Trapped In 46 Dormant Equities In 201 - February 17, 2018