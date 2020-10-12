THE naira appreciated by N8 in the last one week at the parallel market and the equities market recorded major gains of N777.9 billion as oil prices picked up. The All Share Index (ASI) grew by N778 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Harr’s view: Slower recovery, downside risks, but equities to perform - October 12, 2020
- Naira gains N8 as equities make N778b - October 11, 2020
- Foreign selling of local equities narrowed to RM27.8m last week — Bank Islam - October 11, 2020