She asked the voters to “weigh the equities” while making their decision. “You wouldn’t even allow him in your house, much less in the White House.” See Also: Biden Vs. Trump: New Nationwide Poll …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Live news: Japanese equities rise ahead of BoJ interest rate decision - March 17, 2024
- Nancy Pelosi Asks Voters to Weigh The Equities When Voting Trump: ‘You Wouldn’t Even Allow Him In Your House, Much Less In The White House’ - March 17, 2024
- Foreign selling of M’sian equities moderated to RM415m last week, says MIDF - March 17, 2024