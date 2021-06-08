Foreign investors became net sellers of Malaysian equities last week, with the net outflow recorded at RM135.63 million, according to an MIDF Research report. It was the first net outflow recorded …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Net foreign selling of local equities at RM135.6m last week — MIDF Research
Foreign investors became net sellers of Malaysian equities last week, with the net outflow recorded at RM135.63 million, according to an MIDF Research report. It was the first net outflow recorded …