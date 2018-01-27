The picture-postcard scene of a piazza in Milan scattered with locals sipping espressos and reading La Gazzetta dello Sport will change if Italy’s government has its way. Rather than gossip about Inter Milan and AC Milan, the city’s football teams …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- New tax-efficient savings plans tempt Italians into equities - January 27, 2018
- Are global equities heading for a fall in 2018? - January 27, 2018
- Dollar and Equities to Focus on US Protectionism over Fed Policy Next Week - January 26, 2018