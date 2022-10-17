The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , traded 0.8% or 131 points lower at 8:42 am on Monday, indicating a negative opening on Dalal Street, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- New Week Opening Cues: SGX Nifty Sinks, Asian Equities Tumble, Oil Up & More - October 17, 2022
- One year of Nifty’s lifetime high: Domestic equities stuck in a loop - October 16, 2022
- Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - October 16, 2022
Discussion about this post