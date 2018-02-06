News Analysis: U.S. equities enter correction territory as fears increase

NEW YORK, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — U.S. stocks plunged Monday, extending a steep sell-off from the previous session, amid increasing concerns that rising inflation will force interest rates higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummet nearly 1,600 points …
