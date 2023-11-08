Liliana Castillo Dearth joined Newton Investment Management as head of emerging market and Asia equities, a spokesperson confirmed. Dearth joined on Nov. 6 and replaced Paul Birchenough and Ian Smith, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Newton chooses head of emerging market and Asia equities - November 8, 2023
- Foreign investors trickle back into Asian equities on hopes of Fed rate cycle peak - November 8, 2023
- GRAPHIC-Foreign investors trickle back into Asian equities on hopes of Fed rate cycle peak - November 8, 2023