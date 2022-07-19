Negative sentiments resurfaced at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, as the benchmark index lost two basis points. Specifically, amidst mixed performance, the All-Share-Index settled …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- NGX: Equities investors lose N6bn as bears resurface - July 19, 2022
- Canadian equities may be the safest place in a stagflationary environment: report - July 19, 2022
- Investment managers drop equities, hold cash - July 19, 2022