Although the UK remains unloved among both domestic and international investors, it is possible that good businesses will still thrive, according to fund manager Nick Train. Data from Bloomberg shows …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Indian Equities Close Higher on Thursday as US Inflation Cools - July 13, 2023
- Nick Train: UK equities are abysmally out of favour - July 13, 2023
- Nomura Revives European Equities Business Amid Global Expansion - July 13, 2023