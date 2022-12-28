While the movement of the dollar index, the depth and amplitude of a possible global slowdown/recession, and the timing of the US Fed’s pivot remain key factors that may impact markets, back home, the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nifty likely at 19,500, Sensex at 64,500 by December 2023: Emkay Institutional Equities - December 28, 2022
- The Investing Club’s top 5 things to watch in the market Wednesday: Equities, oil, China - December 28, 2022
- Foreign Investors Withdraw Record Rs 1.2 Lakh Crore From Indian Equities In 2022, Revival Expected In 2023 - December 28, 2022