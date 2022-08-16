Nifty may aim for 17850 level this week, India VIX falls to 17.6; FIIs turn buyers in Indian equities

Of the index future positions held by FIIs, longs constitute 58.3%, suggesting we are approaching an overbought situation, but not necessarily an extreme yet.
