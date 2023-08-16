Capital goods companies showed robust growth in order inflows, revenues along with double-digit volume growth posted by cement companies in the reported quarter, says the Kotak report …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nifty Q1 PAT surge by 30% YoY majorly led by JSW Steel, says Kotak Equities - August 16, 2023
- Pension Funds’ investment in equities grows by 36% to N1.4trn - August 16, 2023
- Daily Voice | Why this investment professional thinks US monetary actions, fiscal policies to be critical for Indian equities - August 15, 2023