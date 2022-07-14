Nifty’s Opening Post Scorching US Inflation & Mixed Asian Equities: Indicators

Major indices on Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday as the US consumer inflation leapt to a four-decade high of 9.1% in June, exceeding analysts’ forecasts and adding pressure on the Federal Reserve …
