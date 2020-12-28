The plan by Dangote Cement Plc to undertake a share buy-back programme this week fuelled the bullish run in the stock market as investors took position in the company, leading to N1.043 trillion gains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Equities Turn bullish after Trump backs $2.3 trillion stimulus - December 28, 2020
- Nigeria: Dangote Cement’s Proposed Share Buy-Back Propels Equities Market - December 28, 2020
- Rupee rises 4 paise to 73.51 amid weak US dollar, positive equities - December 28, 2020