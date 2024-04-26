Total transactions by domestic portfolio investors in the stock market rose by 86.23 per cent as they invested a total value of N1.335 trillion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nigeria: Domestic Investors Stake N1.335trn in Equities in Q1 - April 26, 2024
- Q1’24 earnings to drive mixed sentiments in Nigeria equities - April 26, 2024
- Tides’ original investors may be wiped out by preferred equity deal - April 26, 2024