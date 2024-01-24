Nigerian equities appeared set for another milestone as continuing rally pushed stock market’s benchmark index close to a historic 100,000 index mark. The benchmark index yesterday rose by 2.97 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nigerian equities inch near historic 100,000 index mark - January 24, 2024
- Jindal Stainless, HDFC Bank and Sandhar Tech among Mehta Equities’ top picks in the market - January 24, 2024
- JPMorgan equities co-head lands at E&P Capital - January 23, 2024