The Nigerian stock market returned to its full week trading system last week with shareholders exchanging 1.600 billion shares worth N32.716 billion in 22,607 deals. The value of shares traded last …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nigeria’s stock market investment falls as Transcorp, BUA Foods top equities - January 16, 2022
- Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) - January 16, 2022
- Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR) - January 16, 2022