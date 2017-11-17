Nikkei ends higher on solid lead from overseas equities, yen’s rise caps gains

TOKYO, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Friday as investors sentiment was bolstered by U.S. and European equity markets rising overnight, but gains were capped by the yen’s appreciation against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock …
