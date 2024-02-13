Asia market update: Nikkei surges again, KR equities also gain while CN, HK on holiday; AU consumer & biz confidence up; NZ inflation expectations fall; Strong focus on US CPI.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Asian equities higher; Indonesian rupiah edges up ahead of elections - February 13, 2024
- Nikkei surges again, KR equities also gain while CN, HK on holiday - February 13, 2024
- EMERGING MARKETS-Asian equities higher; Indonesian rupiah edges up ahead of elections - February 13, 2024