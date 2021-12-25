Erian, Allianz chief economic advisor, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss what a rate hike would look like combined with tight fiscal stimulus and risks to the economy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- No other asset class dominates equities, but we are in a more volatile environment, says Allianz’d El-Erian - December 25, 2021
- Equities decline 9% from record high in mid-Oct on FII selling - December 25, 2021
- Against All Odds – Equities At Nosebleed Valuations In 2022 - December 25, 2021