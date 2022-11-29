Nomura Holdings Inc. sees a potential revenue boost of $1 billion or more from a deeper push into areas including equities, private markets and managing money for the rich, according to the firm’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Nomura Sees $1 Billion Revenue Boost From Equities, Wealth - November 29, 2022
- Laurus Labs slumps to 52-week low as Kotak Institutional Equities downgrades stock - November 29, 2022
- Live news: China equities rebound after protests against zero-Covid spark slump - November 29, 2022