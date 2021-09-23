North Dakota State Investment Board, Bismarck, hired Arrowstreet Capital to manage a total of about $789 million in international equities for the three state investment pools the board oversees. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- North Dakota taps Arrowstreet for international equities - September 23, 2021
- Madison Equities Owes $700K in Back Rent at Madison Avenue Offices: Suit - September 23, 2021
- Oil Climbs Along With Equities in Wake of Tight Global Supplies - September 23, 2021