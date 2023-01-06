Norway’s $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund has recommended that the country should consider investing in unlisted equities in the longer term to boost returns.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Norway’s Wealth Fund Suggests Expanding Into Unlisted Equities - January 6, 2023
- Deep Dive: Signs of relief for EM equities despite looming growth slowdown - January 6, 2023
- A 60/40 portfolio for 2023 after both equities and bonds slumped last year - January 6, 2023