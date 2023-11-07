Tarajano, global head of Private Wealth Management Capital Markets at Goldman Sachs, joins ‘Closing Bell’ to discuss her year-end playbook and economic outlook.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Now is the time to stay invested in equities: Goldman Sachs’ Sara Naison-Tarajano - November 7, 2023
- New Vernon Equities acquires 17-acre site from Novartis - November 7, 2023
- FIIs continue selling streak in Nov, offload ₹497 crore in Indian equities; When will buying resume? - November 7, 2023