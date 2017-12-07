NSE All-Share Index Gains 1.2% as Equities Market Extends Bullish Run

The Nigerian equities market extended its bullish run for the fourth consecutive day this week as investors’ positive sentiments continued. As a result, the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) All-Share Index (NSE ASI) appreciated by 1.17 per cent to close …
