NSE equities capitalisation in six-day fall, investors dump shares

The Nigerian Stock Exchange equities capitalisation, on Wednesday, continued its free fall for the sixth consecutive day, crashing by N69bn. The NSE equities capitalisation dropped to N14.844tn from N14.913tn reported on Tuesday as sell offs in the local …
