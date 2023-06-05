Analysing the trends emerging from the fourth quarter results of pharma companies, brokerage firm Nuvama Institutional Equities sees limited earnings risk for drug makers in the quarters to come.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Equities market opens week weaker by 0.02% as investors lose N7.51bn - June 5, 2023
- Ellison sues Madison Equities over wage theft, retaliation - June 5, 2023
- Ellison sues Madison Equities for wage theft, retaliation - June 5, 2023