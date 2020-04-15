The New Zealand dollar was weaker after failing to break through a strong resistance level and as sentiment in US equities markets soured. in Wellington from 61.20 at the same time yesterday while …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- NZ dollar hits a ceiling as sentiment in equities markets starts to sour - April 15, 2020
- Chinese equities no longer offer a haven from global sell-offs as correlation with US equities reaches record high - April 15, 2020
- European Equities: Markets to Grapple with IMF Forecasts, COVID-19 Updates and U.S Data - April 15, 2020