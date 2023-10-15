Rising investor risk aversion hangs over global markets. Global equities fell and flows into safe haven assets picked up. Both oil and gold surged. US consumer sentiment fell to the lowest level since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- NZ election results unlikely to have any impact on the currency or domestic rates - October 15, 2023
- Equities Mixed After Consumer Sentiment Survey, Bank Earnings - October 14, 2023
- Rising US Bond Yields Drive FPIs to Sell Indian Equities - October 14, 2023