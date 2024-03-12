Oak Row Equities, a vertically integrated private equity and real estate development company with over $1.6B of development in South Florida, just closed on a $181M construction loan from Bank OZK for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Oak Row Equities Closes $181M Construction Loan from Bank OZK for 2600 Biscayne Boulevard in Edgewater, Miami - March 12, 2024
- Equities open with N404b gains - March 12, 2024
- Oil edges higher with equities before key US inflation data - March 12, 2024