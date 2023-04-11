West Texas Intermediate advanced above $80 a barrel, gaining along with equities while the dollar fell. In the US, the Energy Information Administration unveils its short-term outlook later Tuesday, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Equities News Editor (see all)
- Oil advances with equities as traders wait for clues from EIA - April 11, 2023
- Bitcoin pops above US$30,000, Ether jumps, Solana gains, U.S. equities trade mixed - April 11, 2023
- Consider CVIE as International Equities Beckon - April 11, 2023