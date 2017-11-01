Oil, global equities to support Gulf but major gains unlikely

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) – A fresh rise by oil prices and strong global equity markets look likely to support Gulf bourses on Wednesday but major gains appear unlikely. Egypt may continue rising after hitting new record highs in the past couple of days.
